Four things to do in Hastings

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Money and mutiny in a thrilling tale of pirates

Treasure Island provides some swashbuckling adventure at Stables Theatre this winter.

The show has been adapted from Robert Louis Stevenson’s original story by Bryony Lavery, and it is directed by Niall Whitehead and Barbara Ward.

The production runs until Sunday, December 29. Evening performances start at 7.30pm and there are 2.30pm matinees on December 22 and 29.

A theatre spokesperson said: “It’s a dark and stormy night. Jim, the inn-keeper’s granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor’s feet sits a huge sea-chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in – and her dangerous voyage begins.

“Treasure Island, Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story of murder, money and mutiny, premiered at the National Theatre, London, in December 2014.”

Tickets cost £8.50-£13.50. Call the box office on 01424 423221 or purchase tickets online at www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

Photo by Peter Mould.

Experience the disco genius of the Bee Gees in Hastings

You Win Again, a glittering tribute to the disco hits of the Bee Gees, is at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Thursday, January 9 (7.30pm).

The concert recreates the distinct sound of one of the greatest pop groups ever, offering great tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including the hits they wrote for Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

Songs include ‘Night Fever’, ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘More Than A Woman’, ‘You Should Be Dancing’, ‘How Deep is Your Love?’, ‘Jive Talkin’ and ‘Tragedy’.

Tickets cost £27 (concessions £2 off, White Rock Friends get £4.50 off). Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Jim Carrey is The Grinch in a classic festive film

A film screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Saturday, December 21.

Starring Jim Carrey, this fun-filled festive treat tells the story of The Grinch, who lives in solitude just outside of Whoville. He hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas but Cindy Lou, a six-year-old girl who believes in the spirit of the festival, sets out to reform him. The movie is suitable for all ages. Doors open at 2pm and there will be hot chocolates and snacks.

Family tickets (any combo of five people) are £15, and individual tickets are £4 in advance (£6 on the door). Visit musicglue.com/stmaryinthecastle.

A tribute to the biggest country stars around

Country Superstars offers unforgettable tunes by Dolly Parton and friends at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Friday, January 10 (7.30pm).

This popular tribute has been performed in more than 30 countries.

It’s hosted by Sarah Jayne (pictured) who has been performing as Dolly for over 25 years. The show features the music of Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and now Shania Twain. It also includes The Tennessee Allstars Band.

Tickets cost £26 (White Rock Friends get £2.50 off). Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

