Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Orchestra highlights the power of kindness

An orchestra featuring people recovering from addiction is playing at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Sunday, November 17 (5pm).

New Note Orchestra will perform ‘Kind Rebellion’, which offers music, film and animation inspired by acts of kindness.

This will be followed by a panel discussion chaired by Jonathan Birch, associate professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science. It will also feature ‘kindness experts’ from Sussex University.

Kind Rebellion is a collaboration with the university, which has its own kindness research department that explores how acts of kindness affect people and communities.

Orchestra founder Molly Mathieson said: “This project is based on the idea that when people come into recovery through various groups, they are fundamentally about helping others, supporting others through recovery through shared stories, experiences and support.”

Entry costs £8. Visit stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.

New musical at Kino-Teatr tackles issue of climate change

A Billion Ways, the UK’s first ever musical about climate change, is at Kino-Teatr, St Leonards-on-sea, on Friday and Saturday, November 15-16 (7.30pm).

It stars Oscar Smith, Chloe Thompson, Lisa Harmer Pope, Robin Hayter, Jo Roffey and Kelcie Black and is produced by Mike Botten in association with Kino-Teatr. The show is directed by Dominique Gerrard with a score by Rob Hill and Peter O’Donnell and a script by Sally Holloway.

A spokesperson said: “Chloe Morton is an 18-year-old student, with an industrialist father whose company pumps out pollution, and a shopaholic mother. Her friend Emily is an activist, and her boyfriend is ‘avoidant’. Can Chloe make her parents see sense and change their ways?”

Lighthouse Family bring smooth R&B to De La Warr

Lighthouse Family are back with their first studio album in 18 years and they head to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Wednesday, November 20 (7.30pm, £25-£99).

Blue Sky In Your Head was released in May this year and sees Lighthouse Family back on their original label Polydor and reunited with Colin Barlow, the A&R that discovered them, as well as their first manager Keith Armstrong.

Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker formed the band after meeting at Newcastle University in the 1990s. Their 1995 debut album went six times platinum and stayed in the album charts for almost three years.

Calexico and Iron & Wine team up once again

Following a brilliant collaborative EP in 2005, Calexico and Iron & Wine have joined forces once again for a brand new album Years to Burn.

Their tour comes to De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on November 24 (7pm, £25-£35). Call 01424 229111.

A spokesperson said: “The bands first made an artistic connection with In the Reins, the 2005 EP that brought Sam Beam, Joey Burns and John Convertino together. The acclaimed collaboration introduced both acts to wider audiences and broadened Beam’s artistic horizons, but it was the experience of touring together in the tradition of Bob Dylan’s ‘Rolling Thunder Revue that cemented their bond.”

