Four things to do in Hastings, Rye and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Joel Culpepper confirmed for Hastings Piano Festival

A new artist has been announced for the Hastings International Piano Festival line-up.

R&B singer-songwriter Joel Culpepper will join Guy Chambers at the White Rock Theatre on February 26 (7pm).

Tickets cost £22.50-£32.50 on 01424 462288.

A spokesperson said: “In an uncertain world, one thing is for sure; Joel Culpepper has an unforgettable voice and a distinctive style that defies comparison.

“Blazing into 2019 with a sizzling slice of bittersweet sunshine soul, Joel and long term collaborator and producer Swindle teamed up with UK rapper Kojey Radical for latest track, ‘Caroline, No’. Following hard on the heels of Colors of Berlin performance ‘Woman’, which has racked up over nine million YouTube views and two million+ Spotify streams, and a guest vocal spot on DJ Yoda’s ‘London Fields’, ‘Caroline, No’ provides a strong indication of the high quality music to expect on an eagerly awaited debut album.”

Enjoy a variety of stunning dance from HSCD students

Hastings School of Contemporary Dance presents another inspirational show at Stables Theatre next week.

Beyond Words will be at the popular Hastings venue from Thursday to Saturday, February 20-22.

Directed by Francesca Grando, students from HSCD will perform a range of styles including contemporary, ballet and acro dance. Some students will also perform their GCSE dance choreographies.

HSCD is a specialist contemporary school for boys and girls that provides professional training for ages three and up.

Tickets cost £13.50 (under-18s £10.50, members £8.50). Call 01424 423221.

Stimulating insights from creative speakers

Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion presents PechaKucha Night 20×20 on Tuesday, February 18 (7pm, £3-£6).

It’s a stimulating evening of insights from a panel of creative speakers from across East Sussex.

These include: Stephen Calladine-Evans – Flex, contract and release – Physical Culture has changed your world; Nancy Odufona – The Fear of the Stage; Caf Fean – Peripatetic livelihoods; Benjamin Youd – Powered by Plants; Babalola Yusuf – God is in the Details; Annie Brown – The World we Create; Kate Tym – Coffin Club – Join the Funeral Revolution; Chris Coombes – A Nation of Shopkeepers?

Visit www.dlwp.com.

Jonathan plays first Rye Wurlitzer show of 2020

The first Rye Wurlitzer concert of 2020 is on Sunday, March 1 (2.30pm-5pm), at The Milligan Theatre, Rye College.

There will be a refreshment interval included in the admission price of £10. Free parking.

Sheffield-born Jonathan Eyre is well known as an inspiring and colourful liturgical organist, choral conductor and theatre organ performer.

He spent four years as Assistant Organist at Bradford Cathedral, where he recorded a series of CD’s of music by J.S.Bach. He is currently Music Director of Carshalton Choral Society, and last July gave an organ recital at st Saviours Church in Eastbourne.

