Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

More acts announced for jazz and blues festival

Some exciting additions have been announced for the Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival this year (August 24-26).

There are a handful of tickets left for some of the headline concerts at St Mary’s church in Rye.

British singer Rumer performs on Saturday, August 24 (3pm), and on Sunday, August 25, people can see the world-class Jon Cleary (3pm), and American blues guitarist and organ player Lucky Peterson (8pm).

Two new events take place on Monday, August 26, at the Gallivant Hotel in Camber. Legendary bass player and jazz musician Herbie Flowers performs his jazz breakfast show at 11am. Then from 3pm one of the best Cuban bands in the UK, Son Yambu, perform ‘Planet Cuba’.

Dinner and late night jazz also takes place at the restaurant the Devil In Rye on August 24-25 with the Terry Seabrook Trio, the Iain Rae Trio, Liane Carroll and jazz maestro and jazz cabaret king Earl Okin.

Visit www.ryejazz.com to book your tickets and see what else is on.

Sixth Doctor heads to first Camber Sands Comic Con

The first ever Camber Sands Comic Con takes place on Saturday, August 3 (10.30am-5.30pm), at Camber Memorial Hall, Lydd Road, Camber.

Hosted by Smuggler’s Charity Events, the guest list includes Colin Baker (the sixth Doctor Who), Ken Colley (Star Wars), Gareth David Lloyd (Torchwood), Terry Molloy (Davros in Dr Who), Martin Ballantyne (Harry Potter), Paul Warren (Guardians of the Galaxy) and many more.

Visitors can meet Chewbacca, stormtroopers, Darth Vader, Spiderman and Ironman. There will be movie props as well as trade stalls for collectors and kids.

Tickets cost £0-£4.85. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Find out more and keep up-to-date on the event’s Facebook page.

An exciting mix of work by Zoom Arts members

Zoom Arts are thrilled to be trialling a new space for a summer exhibition this year, in conjunction with Hastings Borough Council.

Opening on Friday, August 2, and running in Hastings Old Town Hall until Saturday, August 10, Zoom artists are mounting an exciting, eclectic mix of work by a range of artists.

Mediums will include painting, photography, textiles, mixed media and digital imagery.

There will be a wide range of art to view and a good selection of work for sale from the venue.

Find out more about the group by searching for Zoom Arts 1066 on Facebook.

Have a dance at a night of lively jazz and swing

The 1066 Jazz Club presents a 1940s themed evening of jazz and swing at Azur Marina Pavilion on Thursday, August 8.

The event features The Special Rhythm Squad led by drumming ace Graham Collicot, a regular mainstay of Harry Stutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra, which tours the country with the show Swinging at The Cotton Club.

The original Cotton Club in Harlem featured many black jazz musicians and singers from 1923 to 1940 like Duke Ellington (pictured) and Lena Horne.

The band will be playing lively jazz and swing from the era. Tickets £10 on the door. Vintage-style outfits are welcome, or just dress to impress.

