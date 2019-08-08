Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Concert set to celebrate five rock ’n’ roll legends

The West End smash hit, Be Bop A Lula, pays tribute to five giants of rock ’n’ roll at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Friday, August 23 (7.30pm).

The show is a celebration of the music of Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison featuring a fantastic group of live performers.

A spokesperson said: “In 1960 American rockers Eddie and Gene flew in from the States and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK’s very first multi-artist rock ’n’ roll tour.

“Reviewers were appalled by the on stage antics. Audiences screamed their approval. British youth culture was born!

“Theatregoers are invited to relive these seminal concerts in the company of incredible singers and a band said to be ‘tighter than a pair of your tightest drainpipe trousers’.”

Tickets for the concert cost £12.50-£25.50.

Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Wonderful songs in the tale of a high flying car

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the White Rock Summer Youth Project, is at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, from Thursday, August 15-17.

Performances start at 7.30pm (Sat matinee 2.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Following the spectacular success of Oliver! in 2017, and Grease in 2018, which both received outstanding reviews, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is our 17th Summer Youth Project and is directed for the third year running by ‘serial Hastings panto legend’ Ben Watson. Presented by the most talented young performers in the area, this amazing stage spectacle features the high-flying car herself, a full live band and unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers.”

Tickets cost £10.50-£15. Call 01424 462288.

New artwork looks back at the viewer in St Leonards

A new art installation, To Stand Sentinel, opened at The SPACE, St Johns Road, St Leonards, on July 26.

“Hermann Pitz is a well known artist in Germany,” said curator Christine Gist. “I am pleased that he agreed to create this new work for St Leonards. To Stand Sentinel is the first time Pitz has worked with portraiture and he was inspired to do this during his research visit to the town in 2018. He discovered a 1920s devotional icon of the Virgin Mary which had special characteristics – her eyes seemed to follow you when you walked by her. Pitz has created this same effect with a negative plaster cast of his face, which is now installed close to the fence at The SPACE.”

Painting and prints to raise cash for rescue boat

A charity pop-up art exhibition comes to the Pett Level Rescue Boat House on Sunday, August 18 (10am-4pm).

All the artwork will be for sale and the displays will be raising money for the Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat.

The artists from the Studio TN35 group are talented creators from Sussex. They will present a variety of original paintings, with prints available in the browser racks and a selection of original cards.

The Pett Level Rescue Boat is an independent, inshore rescue service that works with HM Coastguard, Search and Rescue Helicopter teams at Lydd, and the RNLI.

