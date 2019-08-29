Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Four exciting stand-ups head to White Rock Theatre

Gag House Comedy Superstars returns to White Rock Theatre on Saturday, September 7, with Nish Kumar, Tom Lucy, Tanyalee Davis and Garrett Millerick.

The acts will be familiar to fans of shows like Q.I., Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

Headliner Nish Kumar is a critically acclaimed comic and an internationally famed meme who has been on numerous TV shows but is best known as the host on The Mash Report.

Opening the show, the 22-year-old Tom Lucy has already established himself as one of the most exciting new comedians around.

Tanyalee Davis is a three foot, six inch stand-up who aims to inspire, enlighten and entertain her audiences.

The night will be expertly compered by Garrett Millerick, whose debut radio sitcom Do Gooders was recently recorded for Amazon’s Audible platform with an all-star cast featuring Jack Dee and Meera Syal.

Tickets £20.50-£22.50. Visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

New night of laughter comes to St Mary in the Castle

A brand new monthly comedy night is coming to St Mary in the Castle on September 5.

Comedy in the Castle will be on the first Thursday of every month (8pm), and kicks off with Joe Bor, Noel James, Junior Simpson and compere Simon Clayton (pictured).

Venue manager Sean Berkeley said: “Hastings is such a brilliant town for comedy but we felt that there was a gap in the market for a regular affordable comedy night with top comedians. Tickets are less than a tenner so you can watch the show and have a couple of drinks for less than 20 quid! If you’ve been to any of the brilliant cabaret and comedy nights here at St Mary’s you’ll know how great the atmosphere will be.”

Visit www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk to find out more.

Young writer Piper prevails in Pete’s Poetry Prize

An annual poetry competition for young people in Hastings has been won by Piper MacFeely, a member of Hastings Young Writers.

She won with her poem ‘Wonder With Me’ and Esme Needham was runner-up with ‘Augustina Believes In Ghosts’.

Pete’s Poetry Prize was set up by Hastings resident Sue Taylor in memory of her father Pete, who was an active supporter of children’s literacy.

There will be an opportunity to hear Piper read her winning poem, as well as other readings from Hastings Young Writers, at the Hastings Litfest. This event will be held at 1pm at East Sussex College on Saturday, August 31.

Heavy rock and metal band release new album

British heavy rock and metal band Sacrilege are having an album release party at the Carlisle Pub in Hastings on Friday, August 30 (9pm).

The Court Of The Insane is the band’s seventh album and the third for Pure Steel Records.

The original band was born in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal era. After a long break they returned in 2012 and the current line-up is Bill Beadle (vocals and guitar), Neil ‘The Devil Himself’ Turnbull (drums, ex Dervish), Jeff Rolland (bass) and Paul Macnamara (lead guitar, ex-Salem).

This is the first date of The Court Of The Insane Tour 2019.

Click here to find out more.

