Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

A darkly comic battle between two female icons

Andy Warhol’s muse and his would-be assassin collide in this unconventional dark comedy about fame, failure and feminism.

Written by Polly Wiseman and directed by Nathan Evans, Femme Fatale will be at Kino Teatr, St Leonards, on September 21 (7.30pm, £14-£16, www.kino-teatr.co.uk, 01424 457830); Depot Lewes on September 29 (7.30pm, £10-£12, lewesdepot.org, 01273 525354); and The Latest in Brighton from October 2-3 (7.30pm, £12, latestmusicbar.co.uk).

A spokesperson said: “1968. New York. Nico, singer with The Velvet Underground and Andy Warhol’s Superstar, waits to shoot his latest movie when her Chelsea Hotel room is invaded by radical feminist Valerie Solanas.

“She wants the celebrity’s help to spread her message of female revolution, but Nico only craves drugs to insulate her from her pain. A darkly comic battle begins, between two iron-willed opponents who could change their futures, if only they would become allies.”

Electro pioneer Gary Numan celebrates 40 years of music

Gary Numan will be celebrating 40 years of life, career and touring with the (R)evolution UK tour, which comes to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Monday, September 23 (7pm).

Tickets are £32.50 or £42.50 from www.dlwp.com.

A spokesperson said: “The shows will encompass the British electro pioneer’s monumental career from 1979 to now and will include early works, songs from some of his cult classic albums: Replicas, The Pleasure Principle, Telekon, plus recent tracks from acclaimed album Savage: Songs From A Broken World.

“Gary Numan’s influence has been recognised by a diverse array of the world’s greatest artists, from Prince to Lady Gaga, Jack White to Kanye West.”

Sentimental pirates and some absurd adventures

Merry Opera is coming to the Opus Theatre, Hastings, on September 21 with Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance.

Musical fans are invited to an evening full of sentimental pirates, blundering policemen, absurd adventures and improbable paradoxes.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 (£12 students) from www.merryopera.com or on the door.

A spokesperson said: “Founded by someone who got fed up with falling asleep in operas, Merry Opera is a professional company that has been touring for the past ten years, developing a reputation for staging classic operas with a cheeky twist. “

A glamorous evening of Gilbert and Sullivan

There’s going to be a Rollicking Romp at Battle’s Emmanuel Centre on September 21.

Opera South East will be presenting a glamorous evening of Gilbert and Sullivan favourites under the baton of Ken Roberts.

Featuring a full chorus and guest soloists, the programme will include songs from 11 operettas. Expect judges, sailors, yeomen, lords, pretty maidens and more than one ‘tarantara’.

Advance tickets (with interval refreshments) are £10 from the Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, (off Marley Lane), as well as Cook in Mount Street, Battle, and Spoilt Rotten on the Abbey green. Tickets £12 on the door.

