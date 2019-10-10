Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Stirring folk from Marry Waterson and Emily Barker

English folk royalty meets Australian soul as Marry Waterson and Emily Barker play St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Wednesday, October 16 (8pm).

The duo released their collaborative album, A Window to Other Ways, in March this year and are now taking their songs all over the UK.

A spokesperson for the duo said: “Waterson and Barker discovered an immediate kinship when they started writing together. The intriguing combination of Waterson’s poetic lyrics and Barker’s eclectic musicality has been shaped in the studio by musical polymath Adem Ilhan, with recording contributions from two of Barker’s live band: Lukas Drinkwater (bass and guitar) and Rob Pemberton (drums). Serendipity worked her magic in bringing Waterson, Barker and Adem together. The resulting collection of songs pushes the boundaries of Barker and Waterson’s renowned roots styles, venturing into a diverse union of genres.”

Tickets £14 from stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.

Storytelling Festival comes to Hollington this weekend

Impossible Theatre’s Talking Heads are at Hollington Youth Centre, on Saturday, October 12 (7pm-10pm), as part of this year’s Hastings Storytelling Festival.

A festival spokesperson said: “As dusk falls, three large translucent heads appear. Looking a bit like the giant Easter Island heads, each one of these moves, blinks and seems almost alive as they speak, tell tales and sing.

“The faces are not just those of any old actors though, as audience members can unleash their hidden singing and acting talents by adding their faces to the magically projected talking heads. Come along to this free event!”

Hollington Youth Centre is on Wishing Tree Road North, St Leonards On Sea.

A selection of piano pieces inspired by the dance

Opera South East presents Invitation to the Dance with Kenneth Roberts this weekend.

The concert will be at Battle Methodist Church, Emmanuel Centre, on Saturday, October 12 (7pm).

Kenneth, who has been performing one-man shows for years, will play and talk about great piano music inspired by (and composed for) the dance in a variety of styles. The programme includes music by Weber, Mozart, Grieg, Chopin, Debussey, Granados and Albeniz.

Tickets cost £10 and are available in advance from Spoilt Rotten, Abbey Green, Battle; and COOK, Mount Street, Battle. They can also be purchased on the door for £12.

Psychic Sally celebrates ten years of touring

Psychic Sally’s 10 Years and Counting show comes to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Friday, October 11 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “World renowned psychic, television and theatre star and the UK’s favourite award-winning medium Sally Morgan is back and better than ever with her phenomenal interactive 10 year anniversary show.

“Sally is one of the UK’s most successful touring acts and has been wowing audiences across the country for the past 10 years. Her jaw-dropping show has attracted amazed reviews from theatre goers and psychic fans.”

Tickets cost £27-£28. Call 01424 462288.

