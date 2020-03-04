Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Neo burlesque pioneers at piano festival this weekend

The Puppini Sisters perform with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra on Saturday, March 7 (7.30pm), at St Mary in the Castle.

The event is part of the Hastings International Piano Festival (pages 60-61).

Tickets cost £27.50 from whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

“The Puppini Sisters are known for their gorgeous close harmonies, impeccable fashion sense and trailblazing re-workings of pop and classic songs,” said a festival spokesperson. “They released their first album, Betcha Bottom Dollar, in 2006, produced by the Oscar nominated Charest. The album was labelled the fastest selling jazz album of all time when it hit no.1 in the UK Jazz Charts and went gold. They quickly became musical pioneers of the neo burlesque/swing scene in the early noughties and continue to this day as mainstays of the underground performance art scene.”

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra was founded in 1969 and enjoys a busy schedule playing the best music from the 1920s and 1930s.

Helen performs the great tunes of inspiring ‘diva’ vocalists

Helen Ward-Jackson sings at the Stables Theatre, Hastings, on Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10 (7.30pm).

She returns to the venue after her sell-out show last year.

Helen is set to perform the music of Adele, as well as the tunes of the many diva vocalists who have inspired her, from Etta James to Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

A spokesperson said: “With a laid back acoustic set she will blow you away with her vocal talent. Regarded as the most accurate tribute to Adele, Helen has wowed audiences all over the world and on the high seas, not only as Adele but also with her diva show – This Is Me.”

Tickets cost £12-£15. Call 01424 423221 or visit stablestheatre.co.uk.

Steve and Arthur get real at Stables Theatre

Steve Hewlett brings his comedy ventriloquism to Stables Theatre next week.

Arthur Lager’s ‘Get Real’ tour will be at the venue on Wednesday and Thursday, March 11-12 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £15 for adults, and £12 for under-18s and members. Call 01424 423221 or visit stablestheatre.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Steve and Arthur came to prominence after their successful appearance on Britain’s Got Talent and have toured together since. Highlights have included appearances at the Royal Albert Hall, the last ever Atlantic crossing of the QE2 and as special guest with Claudia Winkleman for her T’s and C’s on Strictly Come Dancing.”

Sensational tour brings 1960s hits to Hastings

The Sensational ’60s Experience – Tenth Anniversary heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Thursday, March 19 (7.30pm).

It features Mike Pender MBE (the original voice of The Searchers) with The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

Classic pop and rock fans can take a trip back in time with tunes like ‘Needles and Pins’, ‘Silence Is Golden’, ‘Storm In A Teacup’, ‘Hippy Hippy Shake’, ‘Little Children’ and many more.

Tickets cost £30 (£2 off for White Rock Friends). Call 01424 462288.

