Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, December 20-26

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (U): Sat 20.00. Sun 16.30, 20.00. One of the most popular and heartwarming films ever made.

THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL (U): Fri 20.00. Sat 16.30. Join Miss Piggy, Kermit and co, in this magical version of Dickens’ classic tale.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Cats (PG): Fri-Mon 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Christmas Eve 12.00, 14.30, 17.00, 19.30. Boxing Day 15.45, 18.15.

Frozen 2 (U): Fri-Mon 11.00. Christmas Eve 10.45.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Fri 17.15, 20.15. Sat 14.15, 17.15, 20.15. Sun 14.15, 17.15. Mon 14.15, 20.15. Christmas Eve 13.00, 16.00, 19.00. Boxing Day 15.00, 18.00.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (3D, 12A): Fri 14.15. Sun 20.15.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

It’s a Wonderful Life (U): Sun 13.00, 16.00. The classic 1946 Christmas fantasy drama directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Abominable (U): Fri-Wed 09.50.

Autism Friendly - Abominable (U): Sun 10.15.

Cats (U): Fri-Tue 12.00, 14.50, 17.40, 20.30. A film adaptation of the acclaimed stage show, featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers.

Frozen 2 (U): Fri-Tue 11.20, 13.50.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri & Sat 16.40, 19.30, 22.20. Sun-Tue 16.40, 19.30.

Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker (12A): Fri & Sat 09.20, 11.40, 12.40, 15.20, 16.20, 19.00, 20.00, 22.30. Sun 11.40, 12.40, 15.20, 16.20, 19.00, 20.00. Mon & Tue 09.20, 11.40, 12.40, 15.20, 16.20, 19.00, 20.00.

