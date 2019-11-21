Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, November 22-28

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE

CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

LATE NIGHT (15): Fri & Sat 20.00.

THE ABOMINABLE DR PHIBES (12A): Sun 20.00. Dr Phibes enacts an elaborate revenge murder spree in a cheery B Movie starring Vincent Price.

YESTERDAY (12A): Fri & Sat 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Frozen 2 (U): Fri, Tue 11.00, 13.15, 16.00, 18.15, 20.15. Sat 11.00, 13.45, 16.00, 18.00, 20.15. Sun 11.00, 13.45, 16.00, 18.00. Mon 11.00, 13.15, 16.00, 18.00. Wed 11.00, 13.15, 16.00, 18.00, 20.15. Thu 11.00, 13.15, 16.00.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri, Tue 10.45, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed, Thu 10.45, 13.00, 15.30, 18.15, 20.30.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo & Juliet (12A): Sun 20.15.

NT Live Encore – Hansard (12A): Mon 20.00.

NT Live – Present Laughter (12A): As live. Thu 19.00.

Les Miserables: Staged Concert. Monday, December 2, 19.00. Sunday, December 8, 14.00. Seen by more than 120 million people worldwide, Les Miserables is one of the world’s most popular musicals. This spectacular sell-out staged concert version features an all-star cast headed by Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas.

ROH Live Ballet: Coppelia. December 10, 19.15. December 15, 15.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Ad Astra (12a): Sat 19.30.

Count Orlov Musical: Sun 14.00. A spectacular award-winning production filmed before a live audience from the Moscow Operetta Theatre.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet: Wed 19.30. Matthew Bourne’s modern day twist on this classic tale of forbidden love was filmed especially for cinemas at Sadler’s Wells in August.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Autism Friendly – Frozen 2 (U): Sun 10.15.

Blue Story (15): Fri & Sat 21.50.

Cattle Hill (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Frozen 2 (U): Fri 11.20, 12.20, 14.00, 15.00, 16.40, 17.40, 19.20, 20.20. Sat 10.20, 11.20, 12.20, 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 16.40, 17.40, 19.20, 20.20. Sun 11.20, 12.20, 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 16.40, 17.40, 19.20, 20.20. Mon-Wed 12.20, 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 16.40, 17.40, 19.20, 20.20.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri 12.10, 14.40, 17.20, 20.00. Sat & Sun 14.40, 17.20, 20.00. Mon-Wed 12.10, 14.40, 17.20, 20.00.

Le Mans ‘66 (12A): Fri 12.00, 15.30, 18.45. Sat & Sun 15.30, 18.45. Mon 12.00, 15.30, 18.45. Tues 15.30, 18.45, Wed 12.00, 15.30, 18.45.

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG): Sat & Sun 11.45.

The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

The Sun Is Also A Star (12A): Tue 12.00.

Four things to do in Hastings and Rye. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Rufus Wainwright booked for Hastings International Piano Festival. Click here to read more.

‘Something wicked this way comes’: Macbeth in Bexhill. Click here to read more.