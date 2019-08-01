Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Wednesday, August 2-7

What’s on in Hastings this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

ELECTRICPALACECINEMA.COM

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15): Fri & Sat 20.00.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG): Sun 20.00.

Gloria Bell (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293

Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw (12A): Fri, Mon, Wed 12.20, 15.00, 17.45, 20.15. Sat, Tue 12.00, 15.00, 17.45, 20.15. Sun 11.15, 14.15, 17.00, 20.00. Thu 12.00, 15.00, 20.15.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Mon, Wed, Thu 12.00, 14.45, 17.30. Sat 10.00, 12.20, 14.45, 17.30. Sun 10.00, 12.20, 14.45. Tue 10.10, 14.45, 17.30.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri, Mon, Wed 10.15.

Yesterday (12A): Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed 20.30. Tue 12.40, 20.30. Thu 12.40.

Glyndebourne Live – The Magic Flute: Sun 17.30.

NT Live Encore – The Lehman Trilogy (12A): Thu 19.00.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

KINO-TEATR.CO.UK

Glyndebourne – The Magic Flute (Live Screening): Sun 17.30, £13, £12.

Marianne & Leonard – Words of Love: Thu 19.30. Fri 15.00, 19.30. This is the most personal and romantic work of renowned filmmaker Nick Broomfield’s illustrious career.

ODEON, QUEENS ROAD, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Angry Birds 2 (u): Fri-Mon 11.30, 14.15, 16.45. Tue 14.15, 16.45. Wed 11.30, 14.15, 16.45.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (12A): Fri-Wed 12.45, 15.45, 17.30, 19.15, 20.30.

Late Night (15): Tue 11.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri-Wed 10.00, 11.45, 14.30, 17.15, 19.00, 20.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri-Wed 12.15, 14.45.

Wonder Park (PG): Fri-Weds 10.10 (kids).

