Help turn back the clock and get fit with FAB new class for the over 60’s

A new fitness class designed specifically for the over 60’s has been launched in Battle as part of a campaign to help people stay young by improving strength, balance and overall health.

The classes will be held at Battle Methodist Church Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane on Wednesdays, commencing July 3, 10-11am.

Lucy Jenner, who will present the classes says she is on a mission to keep the over 60’s moving by encouraging them to take part in an exercise class with a difference.

Designed by ‘Move it or Lose It’ founder Julie Robinson, the class is known as FABS, (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength).

Lucy says the FABS programme combines exercises that have been scientifically proven by the Centre for Healthy Ageing Research at the University of Birmingham to turn back the clock and she’s thrilled to be part of the FABS family.

“I want to make a real difference to the community and get this age group feeling great about themselves again,” she said.

“There’s very little for baby boomers who still want to feel great but don’t like going to the gym to keep fit.

“It’s a fantastic way to get together with other people, keep fit and have fun whilst doing it! The exercises in the classes are easy to follow and fun. FABS is for people who want to live longer, happier, healthier lives.

“Anyone can come along to the classes and take part either sitting, standing with support or free standing.

“There’s a warm welcome for everyone who attends and the first session is free.”

For more information call 07773790753 or email: jenner@moveitorloseit.co.uk