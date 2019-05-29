Hilarity and stunts at Bexhill street theatre

The second Streets of Bexhill free street theatre festival returned to the town, last Saturday (May 25) bringing hilarity and stunts to entertain an appreciative crowd at Devonshire Square.

Lured by Section 5’s fabulous drummers and endearing giant yak puppet Yeshe, town centre shoppers discovered upbeat juggling stunts by Emmanuel the Magnificent and crazy spinning antics from Circo Rum BaBa’s imp-like Whizzers; a huge hit with children (and pets).

Streets of Bexhill; Whizzers entertain SUS-190528-152622001

Families had a go at hula-hooping, juggling and uni-cycling thanks to roller-skater Kiki LaHula and Emmanuel the Magnificent.

Local talent was on display with enchanting street theatre piece ‘All at Sea’ performed by young people from Glyne Gap Faculty, mentored by Inside Out Theatre Company and supported by Bexhill Lions.

Inside Out have also been mentoring pupils at Battle and Langton School in street theatre skills – look out for these young performers at the next Streets of Battle this Saturday (June 1) 12noon-4pm.

This weekend’s Streets of Battle marks the end of this year’s spectacular, bonkers, life-affirming season of street theatre in Battle and Bexhill and is not to be missed.

Alongside Battle Youth Theatre, discover more drumming, stiltwalking, bouncing bunnies, a giant tortoise, and Gary and Pel’s hilarious Car Crash Wedding.

For more information on the ‘Streets of ‘performances, which are organised by 18 Hours Events and Education look out for the blue and yellow Streets of Bexhill/Streets of Battle leaflets or visit: facebook.com/battlestreetarts.