Historic Sussex sites due to reopen this month

Charleston Trust in Firle – the former home of artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and a meeting place for Bloomsbury set members – is due to welcome visitors from Wednesday (May 19). The reopening will see the start of two exhibitions: a retrospective of work by artist Nina Hamnett and a display of new work by artist Lisa Brice. Fifty plates that Bell and Grant painted to celebrate famous women throughout history are also to be on show. For more details, see charleston.org.uk

Photo: Lee Robbins