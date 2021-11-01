Milland Bonfire and Fireworks Party makes a return

This long-standing village event is famed for its family friendly atmosphere and, following last year’s cancellation, the organising team is planning the biggest and best fireworks display ever seen in the village.

“We want to give everybody in Milland and the surrounding area a reason to come out and party for the first time in almost two years and put the misery of Covid behind them,” said John Collier, a member of the organising committee.

There will competitions for children, along with a wide range of food and drink stalls offering a hog roast, mulled wine, real ale, cider and plenty of cakes and sweets for children of all ages.

Bonfire and fireworks. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art SUS-211031-013541008

Milland Stores will be open offering hot dogs as well as its normal range of food, tea, coffee and provisions.

The fun all kicks off when the gates open at 6pm on Saturday on the Recreation Ground, Iping Road, Milland.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the firework display starts at about 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available on the gate but you can gain fast track entry by buying them in advance from either Milland Stores or The Rising Sun at £5 per adult, £3 for children under 16 and under six get in for free. Discounted family tickets are £15.

The event is organised on behalf of the parish council by a team of volunteers from across the village. In all, more than 40 people help on the night and all profits will be donated to Milland-based charities and community organisations.