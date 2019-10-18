Much-loved broadcaster on the spot at the DWLP

On Wednesday (October 23) the De la Warr Pavilion in Bexhill welcomes Sir Trevor McDonald to mark the release of his autobiography An Improbable Life.

The much-loved broadcaster will be in conversation with Matthew Stadlen, followed by an audience q&a and a book signing.

Now in his 80th year, he is known and loved by people the world over for his humility, charm and natural ease.

As a natural storyteller and communicator, he has few equals and has received more awards than any other news broadcaster in Britain.

