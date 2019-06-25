Nothing so nice as messing about on the river Rother

RHSC Sailability played host to sailors and crew from the Mariners of Bewl, giving them a taste of Rother’s salty air on Wednesday, June 19.

RHSC Sailability, Rye helps people with disabilities get out on the water and enjoy sailing.

RHSC Sailability play host to Mariners of Bewl SUS-190625-090204001

The Mariners of Bewl (MoB) is also a Sailability Club. At the event last Wednesday, four Sailability boats were launched and Caroline Wylson Chair of registered charity RHSC Sailability says the MoB, who are based at Bewl Water on the Kent/Sussex border were welcomed.

“We were delighted to welcome eleven sailors and crew from the MoB, “ she said.

“Although faced with a dire forecast we decided that a decision to sail would be made on the day and encouraged everyone to attend.

“After a light rain shower the sun shone and a breeze came up from the south west providing good conditions for a great sail.

“To help sailors get on and off their boats a gate has been fitted to the rail on the quay adjacent to the slipway.

“A large commercial vessel was due on the tide leaving only one option which was to sail up-river until the large vessel had berthed.”

As John Macrae’s song lyrics state ‘there’s nothing so nice, as messing about on the river’, and Duncan Curtis, Chairman of Mariners of Bewl says the sailors and crew had a great day out.

“Thanks go to all the team at RHSC Sailability who made our day on the Rother so wonderful,” he said.

“Our Mariners of Bewl got a real whiff of sea air, and a true taste of estuary sailing!

“The forecast was dreadful the day before, and the morning didn’t bode well either, but after we rigged our boats, amazingly the sky cleared and we were rewarded with a lovely sail up river.

“What apprehensions we had about the unfamiliar surroundings were dispelled as we shared launching, sailing, recovery, and then a delicious high tea with RHSC Sailability members and friends.

“For us sailors from Bewl Reservoir, our day with RHSC Sailability was a real little adventure, and one we would love to be able to repeat.

“It goes without saying we would welcome visitors from Rye!”

Caroline added: “Very many thanks to the volunteers who turned out on the day to make it all possible.

“RHSC Sailability are proud to be able to help people with disabilities get out on the water and enjoy the fun and freedom of sailing.

“All sailors, please book in advance.

“Our next try sailing day is on Saturday, July 6, from 12.30pm.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

To get involved with RHSC Sailability as a volunteer, to sail, or help raise funds email: carolinewylson@btinternet.com or call 01797 223112.