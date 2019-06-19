St Michael’s hospice, St Leonards on Sea, host a new family event in July

St Michael’s hospice fundraising team host a new children’s summer event, The Dinosaur and Fairy Trail on Saturday, July 13. 10-12noon.

The event is in memory of Pauline Crouch, the hospice volunteer who was the creative mind behind hospice family events such as the Bunny Hop (pictured earlier this year) and Pumpkin Trail,

Tiptoe around the hospice gardens searching the fairy houses and dinosaur eggs for hidden tokens and exchange them for a wonderful goodie bag.

If you find the fairy mushrooms, you could win a prize too. Craft activities are included in the entry cost and face painting from Rainbow Faces of Enfield is also available (fifty percent of profits will be donated to the hospice).

Meet up with other local families and make friends.

Entry £3.50 per child (includes trail, craft activity and refreshments), £1.50 per adult (includes refreshments).