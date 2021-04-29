Sussex charity launches fundraiser in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore completed 100 laps of his garden April 16. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) PPP-210427-141307003

This bank holiday weekend would have been the 101st birthday of Sir Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £30 million for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden.

To honour his legacy Sussex Community NHS Charity is encouraging everyone take part in the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

You can choose to take part in the challenge in any way, the only requirements are that it is linked to the number 100 and completed this weekend.

Rosie Hemming, Sussex Community NHS Charity’s community fundraising manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to pull together once again for their local NHS while celebrating the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“By creating a 100 challenge and raising money for Sussex Community NHS Charity,supporters will be continuing his legacy and making vital funds available to support NHS services, staff and patients.”