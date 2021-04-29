Sussex charity launches fundraiser in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore
A charity is encouraging everyone to take part in a new fundraiser this weekend which will commemorate Captain Sir Tom Moore.
This bank holiday weekend would have been the 101st birthday of Sir Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £30 million for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden.
To honour his legacy Sussex Community NHS Charity is encouraging everyone take part in the Captain Tom 100 challenge.
You can choose to take part in the challenge in any way, the only requirements are that it is linked to the number 100 and completed this weekend.
Rosie Hemming, Sussex Community NHS Charity’s community fundraising manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to pull together once again for their local NHS while celebrating the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore.
“By creating a 100 challenge and raising money for Sussex Community NHS Charity,supporters will be continuing his legacy and making vital funds available to support NHS services, staff and patients.”
Once supporters have chosen their challenge - whether it is running 100 metres or baking 100 cakes, they are being invited to fundraise or donate to Sussex Community NHS Charity and share their 100 on social media, using the hashtag #CaptainTom100.