The Hub will benefit from Rye hospital Summer Fete

Rye Hospital is holding a Summer Fete in the hospital grounds at Peasmarsh Road, to raise money for the Hub, Rye Hill, the new community wellbeing centre, on Saturday, June 22, 1-4pm.

The fun filled afternoon includes live music from The Rye Bay Crew, a gloriously fun dog show, traditional games such as Sweet Hoopla, and Tin Can Alley, Shetland Pony Rides, a Bouncy Castle and Face Painting, or have your portrait painted. Adults can try reflexology, peruse the many stalls, pick up a plant or two, and have a go at the fun games and activities. Take a guided tour around the Hub on Rye Hill site, and discover the beautiful space being created or try your luck with the Grand Raffle which has many amazing prizes to be won, including a first prize of an I-pad. Follow on Instagram at hubonryehill, or Facebook for latest posts and news.