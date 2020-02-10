Things to do in East Sussex this February half term

The February half term is nearly upon us and there are lots of fun events taking place to keep the children entertained.
Here are some of the events taking place in the area:
Alfriston
Meet the Mummy
Drusilla’s Park, Alfriston
February 19. The Drusilla’s Park mummy will be roaming the maze at intervals throughout the day. Intrepid explorers will have to keep their wits about them as they make their daring escape.
www.drusillas.co.uk/meet-the-mummy
Bexhill
Half term disco party
Manor Barn, Bexhill
February 19, 11am-1pm. Children can tie up their dancing shoes for this half term disco. Alongside music and nibbles, they will also enjoy face-painting and a variety of games.
To book, visit www.manorbarnbexhill.co.uk/events/kidsdisco
Vikings: children’s arts and crafts
Bexhill Museum
February 20, 2pm-4pm. Little ones can learn all about the vikings at this arts and crafts event in Bexhill Museum. Tickets cost £2.50 for each child and £3 for accompanying adults. To book, call 01424 22058 and arrive by 1.50 to be sure of your place.
www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/vikings-childrens-arts-and-crafts-p1808931
Brighton and Hove
See our list of things to do in Brighton and Hove here: www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/things-do-brighton-february-half-term-1396504
Eastbourne
Monsters Inc screening
Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne
February 20. Tickets cost £4 and the screening starts at 1.30pm.
Buy your tickets at townereastbourne.cloudvenue.co.uk/monstersinc
Meet Hello Kitty
Drusilla’s Park, Alfriston
February 20. Guests can have a souvenir photo taken with Hello Kitty at meet and greet opportunities throughout the day.
www.drusillas.co.uk/meet-hello-kitty-20-feb
Creative ‘Make Action’ event
Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne
February 21. A free drop-in event from 11am until 1pm and then again from 2pm until 4pm.
Inspired by the great outdoors, families can make their own seed bombs, explore how everyday items like felt tip pens and coffee grounds can be reused and recycled and contribute to a large collaborative drawing of the natural world.
www.townereastbourne.org.uk/event/make-action
Milkshake! Live
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
February 21. Milkshake Monkey, Fireman Sam, Noddy and more will provide laughs and fun when the Milkshake Monkey’s musical comes to Eastbourne’s Congress cinema.
Buy your tickets at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/milkshake-live-0
Hailsham
Who sleeps here – hibernation trail
Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker
February 20. Find out about all the animals that hibernate for winter with a series of talks by Trevor Weeks MBE, founder of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue, and themed arts and crafts in the Elizabethan Barn.
sussexpast.co.uk/event/half-term-hibernation-drop-in-day
Hastings
The Hastings True Crime museum
Hastings seafront
February 15-23. Put your crime-fighting skills to the test at I-Spy, a fully fledged detective trail at Hastings’ own True Crime museum.
www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/events/i-spy
Press Play Films animation workshop
Hastings Contemporary museum
February 21. Children can produce animations using paper cutouts, clay and animation software. Directly inspired by Anne Ryan’s ‘cut out’ paintings, which reconstruct figures engaged in a variety of physical activities, everything from swimming to frolicking in the forest.
www.hastingscontemporary.org/event/press-play-films-half-term-workshop
Umbrella Day parade
Hastings seafront
February 23. The yearly mardi gras parade through the town. Full of colour and life. The parade usually starts on The Stade at 11.30, before heading down the seafront to the White Rock Theatre for the Preservation Sunday celebrations.
hastingsfattuesday.co.uk/whats-on/umbrella-parade
Umbrella decorating workshops
Various locations
February 15–22. Bring your own umbrella to decorate ready for the parade.
hastingsfattuesday.co.uk/whats-on/umbrella-parade
Lewes
Knights and dragons
Lewes Castle and Museum
February 20. Stories, things to try on and crafts to make. Sessions are £5.
Booking advisable as sessions are always popular. Call 01273 486290 for more details or buy your ticket from the castle shop.
Uckfield
Half term holiday camps
Sky High, 21 Bell Lane
February 17-21. Gymnastics, trampolining, badges and games for children aged 6-14. For more information, call 01825 768479 or email info@funabounds.co.uk