Things to do in East Sussex this February half term

The February half term is nearly upon us and there are lots of fun events taking place to keep the children entertained.

Here are some of the events taking place in the area:

Alfriston

Meet the Mummy

Drusilla’s Park, Alfriston

February 19. The Drusilla’s Park mummy will be roaming the maze at intervals throughout the day. Intrepid explorers will have to keep their wits about them as they make their daring escape.

www.drusillas.co.uk/meet-the-mummy

Bexhill

Half term disco party

Manor Barn, Bexhill

February 19, 11am-1pm. Children can tie up their dancing shoes for this half term disco. Alongside music and nibbles, they will also enjoy face-painting and a variety of games.

To book, visit www.manorbarnbexhill.co.uk/events/kidsdisco

Vikings: children’s arts and crafts

Bexhill Museum

February 20, 2pm-4pm. Little ones can learn all about the vikings at this arts and crafts event in Bexhill Museum. Tickets cost £2.50 for each child and £3 for accompanying adults. To book, call 01424 22058 and arrive by 1.50 to be sure of your place.

www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/vikings-childrens-arts-and-crafts-p1808931

Brighton and Hove

See our list of things to do in Brighton and Hove here: www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/things-do-brighton-february-half-term-1396504

Eastbourne

Monsters Inc screening

Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne

February 20. Tickets cost £4 and the screening starts at 1.30pm.

Buy your tickets at townereastbourne.cloudvenue.co.uk/monstersinc

Meet Hello Kitty

Drusilla’s Park, Alfriston

February 20. Guests can have a souvenir photo taken with Hello Kitty at meet and greet opportunities throughout the day.

www.drusillas.co.uk/meet-hello-kitty-20-feb

Creative ‘Make Action’ event

Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne

February 21. A free drop-in event from 11am until 1pm and then again from 2pm until 4pm.

Inspired by the great outdoors, families can make their own seed bombs, explore how everyday items like felt tip pens and coffee grounds can be reused and recycled and contribute to a large collaborative drawing of the natural world.

www.townereastbourne.org.uk/event/make-action

Milkshake! Live

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

February 21. Milkshake Monkey, Fireman Sam, Noddy and more will provide laughs and fun when the Milkshake Monkey’s musical comes to Eastbourne’s Congress cinema.

Buy your tickets at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/milkshake-live-0

Hailsham

Who sleeps here – hibernation trail

Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker

February 20. Find out about all the animals that hibernate for winter with a series of talks by Trevor Weeks MBE, founder of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue, and themed arts and crafts in the Elizabethan Barn.

sussexpast.co.uk/event/half-term-hibernation-drop-in-day

Hastings

The Hastings True Crime museum

Hastings seafront

February 15-23. Put your crime-fighting skills to the test at I-Spy, a fully fledged detective trail at Hastings’ own True Crime museum.

www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/events/i-spy

Press Play Films animation workshop

Hastings Contemporary museum

February 21. Children can produce animations using paper cutouts, clay and animation software. Directly inspired by Anne Ryan’s ‘cut out’ paintings, which reconstruct figures engaged in a variety of physical activities, everything from swimming to frolicking in the forest.

www.hastingscontemporary.org/event/press-play-films-half-term-workshop

Umbrella Day parade

Hastings seafront

February 23. The yearly mardi gras parade through the town. Full of colour and life. The parade usually starts on The Stade at 11.30, before heading down the seafront to the White Rock Theatre for the Preservation Sunday celebrations.

hastingsfattuesday.co.uk/whats-on/umbrella-parade

Umbrella decorating workshops

Various locations

February 15–22. Bring your own umbrella to decorate ready for the parade.

hastingsfattuesday.co.uk/whats-on/umbrella-parade

Lewes

Knights and dragons

Lewes Castle and Museum

February 20. Stories, things to try on and crafts to make. Sessions are £5.

Booking advisable as sessions are always popular. Call 01273 486290 for more details or buy your ticket from the castle shop.

Uckfield

Half term holiday camps

Sky High, 21 Bell Lane

February 17-21. Gymnastics, trampolining, badges and games for children aged 6-14. For more information, call 01825 768479 or email info@funabounds.co.uk

funabounds.co.uk/holidaytimetable