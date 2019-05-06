Two good causes reap rewards of plant sale

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society received a bumper crop of donated plants for their annual Plant Sale, held at Crowhurst Village Hall last Saturday (May 4).

The society’s Chair, Mary Boorman says it was a very successful day, adding: “A huge ‘thank you’ to all those who donated plants to our stall, to those who helped and to our customers. We were very happy with all the support we had and enjoyed the morning very much.

“The unsold plants were donated to the Greenhouse Restoration Project, Alexandra Park, Hastings who were over the moon with the donations. It was a great pleasure to take them. It is such a great project to save the iconic greenhouse. Our next Event is the Summer Flower Show and Fayre on August 10 at the recreation field. The theme this year is ‘Come to the Circus’. See you there!”