‘Tis the season to be jolly with Xmas tree lights, Santa, Carols and fun!

Dozen’s of people gathered at Little Common last weekend to see the Christmas tree lights turned on, meet Santa and enjoy a Carol concert.

The festivities, organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac in conjunction with the Little Common Community Association took place on Sunday, December 3.

Father Christmas, to the accompaniment of the Hooe Village Band, turned on the Christmas tree lights at the Wheatsheaf roundabout to the delight of local children and visitors. The ceremony was followed by a Carol service in the community centre. A packed audience sang along to music played by the Hooe Band and listened to Carols from the children of Little Common Primary School.

The service was conducted by representatives from three local churches; Rev Jonathon Frais of St Marks, Rev Tricia Williams of Little Common Methodist and Bela Oganovsky from St Martha’s Catholic Church.

After the service the community association laid on soup and light snacks in the kitchen.

Cllr and Senlac Rotarian Stuart Earl, who took the lead in organising the event after the Little Common Business Association withdrew, said: “It was lovely to see so many people attending. It has been very much a joint venture with local communities saving the day.

“I hope volunteers will help in future years and perhaps restore the Christmas street lighting again.”

For more information call Cllr Earl on 07739366330.

To see more pictures from the event turn to pages 54 and 55. Visit:

www.senlacrotary.org.uk.