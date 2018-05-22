Unicorns, acrobats, puppets and stilt walking

Streets of Battle is back this Saturday (May 26) with fun, free street arts in the heart of the town - it takes place on Battle High Street and the Abbey Green.

Loved by all ages, Streets of Battle has charmed visitors with its madcap antics and drama since 2016.

Watch out for uproarious acrobatics, giant puppets and laughing your socks off. The event will start at 12 midday and runs until 4pm, and this time visitors, shoppers and residents will enjoy Pongo by the Flying Butresses, Magical Unicorns and Fairies by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, as well as Battle Youth Street Theatre, and Lily Fortune stilt walker.

Streets of Battle Festival brings top notch street performers and entertainers to public spaces around Battle on the last Saturday of the month but in June, the event is taking place in Bexhill.

For more information, look out for the Streets of Battle leaflet or visit its Facebook page.