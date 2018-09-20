Wear those pants with pride in charity run in Hastings

The glorious challenge that is the Y-Front Run takes place in Alexandra Park in Hastings on Sunday and this is a real community event running alongside a health and fitness fair.

There is a 5k and 10k race and both will be packed full of superheroes fundraising and being cheered on by friends and family, with plenty of events for everyone to get involved. There is added bounce this year with a giant inflatable assault course. This is the sixth year of the event which is supporting local charities such as St. Michaels Hospice plus Prostate Cancer UK and Cancer Research UK. More details or registration is available on www.yfrontrun.co.uk.

read more: Local youngsters in International Composers Festival in Bexhill