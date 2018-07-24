What you need to know about Bexhill Carnival’s procession

Bexhill Carnival Procession on Saturday July 28 sets off from Turkey Road which will be closed from 11am, except for floats, ahead of the procession starting at 1pm.

The route winds around the town centre and will finish at the Polegrove around 3.45 pm where everyone can enjoy free entry to the fun fair, side shows and stalls.

This year the carnival has Bexhill Samaritans, Entertainment Workshop, HRVAB and 1st Sidley Brownies as charity partners, with the street collection in support of these charities.

Details of all other events are available via the website www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk

