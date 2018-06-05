Wheely fun for families at cycling festival 2018

The 1066 Cycling Festival is a free two day festival this weekend in Hastings and Bexhill.

The event is organised by Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team and Active Rother at Rother District Council.

On both days visitors can see Savage Skills Stunt team, bike decorating, bicycle powered smoothie making, and a family friendly bike ride with Sustrans, Get a ProBike wash, check out some brand new designer bikes lots of different competitions, challenges and a raffle.

The Source Park trials will be an opportunity to learn from professionals how to ride a BMX bike the right way.

On Saturday 9 June, activities will take place on the Stade Open Space, Hastings from 10am to 3pm. The fun continues into Sunday 10 June at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill. You can see an exhibition of 200 years of bicycles from the Classic Cycle Group and even join them on a short cycle ride around the town. Picture by Roberts Photographic.