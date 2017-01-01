Bexhill Observer

Search

Residents cut off after overnight road and level crossing closures

News
Bexhill Leisure Pool SUS-170202-102525001

Swimmer in A&E after ‘secondary drowning’ scare

News
The Conquest's pathology department SUS-170302-131140001

New pathology labs for hospitals

News
Light showers
8c
4c

In this week’s Bexhill Observer (February 3)

News

Flu outbreak shuts hospital ward

News

BREAKING NEWS: Serious assault in Hastings

Crime

Police tackle misuse of blue badges

Crime
Crime news.

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man detained in hospital for threatening to kill schoolchildren

News
Southern train

Southern wants fresh talks ‘without threat of further strikes hanging over them’

News
Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge is expecting a reaction from his team. Picture courtesy Catherine Gurney

Time to stand up and be counted, says Common boss

Football
Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club head coach Chris Brooks was delighted with last weekend's hard-fought win over Cranbrook.

H&B in ‘healthy position’ to clinch league title

More Sport
Action from Westfield's last home game against Rustington three weeks ago. Picture by Simon Newstead

Westfield seek return to winning ways against leaders

Football
Claudio Ranieri is in search of a win, credit: Shutterstock

PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW: Chelsea win would end Gunners’ hopes | Ranieri needs to halt freefall | Allardyce can build on first win

Football

Hastings boss praises ‘outstanding’ Akoto

Football

RUMOUR MILL: Wenger tracking Monaco starlet Mbappe | Mancini lined up to replace Bilic at West Ham | FA to offer Lampard pathway to management career

Football
Denial

Film review: Denial (4 out of 5)

Arts
Jaguar XK Club Round Britain Coastal Drive SUS-170102-143216001

Jaguar XK coastal run round Britian

News
Dodgy headline Fat Tuesdays in Hastings

Mardi Gras action in Hastings as Dodgy headlines Fat Tuesday 2017

Music
Sussex Food and Drinks Awards patron Sally Gunnell. Pic: � Southern News & Pictures Ltd.

VIDEO: Sussex Food and Drink Awards, 2017: The results

News
Brewing herbs to cleanse, nurture and restore body and soul

VIDEO: The power of plants to help us remember, digest and love

Offbeat