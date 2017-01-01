Bexhill Observer

Baby unit wins award for cleanliness

News
Crime news.

Bogus ‘water board’ duo steal thousands from Sidley man

News
Bexhill Farmer's Market SUS-170102-122407001

Bexhill Farmer’s Market makes a welcome return to town this week

News
Heavy rain
9c
8c

Jaguar XK coastal run round Britian

News

Commuters start legal proceedings over Southern Rail crisis

Transport 4

Sussex residents add their voice to national petition over Donald Trump’s visit to UK

Politics

Investigation into PCC Katy Bourne complaint passed to prosecutors

Politics 6
Weather warning ENGPPP00720131223174730 ENGPPP00720131223174730

UPDATE: Gales still forecast for across Sussex on Friday

News
Yellowhammer - Photo courtesy of P Thompson

Annual bird count on farmland all over Sussex

Environment
Maya Ramnarine (left) and Evie Clements at the South of England Cross-Country Championships

Hastings AC duo in top 10 at high class event

More Sport

Ten-man United earn entertaining draw

News

Late double blast breaks Saxons' hearts

News

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Football

Kia Super League Finals Day to be held at The 1st Central County Ground

Sport
Dodgy headline Fat Tuesdays in Hastings

Mardi Gras action in Hastings as Dodgy headlines Fat Tuesday 2017

Music
Murmurations Pathways show for February 2017 SUS-170131-080918001

Bexhill gallery launches new season with Pathways show

Arts
Brewing herbs to cleanse, nurture and restore body and soul

VIDEO: The power of plants to help us remember, digest and love

Offbeat
Dawn Penney and her faithful Guide Dog Wallace SUS-170102-090041001

Do fence me in! Guide Dog free to roam thanks to Bexhill Lions Club

News

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Offbeat 9