Bexhill Observer

Gun seized after incident in Bexhill

News
Fire and Rescue news.

Crews called to bedroom fire in St Leonards

News
One of the motorcycles reportedly stolen. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police. SUS-170116-110710001

Police investigating motorcycle thefts in Hastings and Rother

Crime
Chocolate sculpture will grace Sussex Coast College

News

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

News

UPDATE: Missing woman Hilary Abbott found

News

British mothers drinking during pregnancy put us in worst five nations for Foetal Alcohol Syndrome

Offbeat 2
Cooden Beach Hotel SUS-171101-160416001

Hotel’s new restaurant on the beach is on track for opening

News
Action from the Division Three game between Bexhill Rovers and Sedlescombe Rangers II. Picture by Simon Newstead

Hollington go clear at top as 20 games beat weather

News
Lewis Hole's double against Ringmer took his goal tally for the season to 23.

Stunning turnaround keeps Common top

News
Hastings United have signed Jack Evans on a month's loan from Maidstone United.

Hastings borrow Maidstone midfield ace

News

Plenty of football set to beat the chill

Football

H&B seven points clear at league summit

News

Breaking news: United game postponed

News
Nautilus perform at St Clement's church in Hastings Old Town

A fascinating blend of music and personality in Nautilus

Music
Trust appeal for support at the Half-Marathon..

News
Sussex Food and Drinks Awards 2015 at the AMEX.

Meet the women behind the Sussex Food and Drink Awards

Lifestyle