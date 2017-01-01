Bexhill Observer

Woman flown to hospital after receiving emergency treatment in Hastings

News
Justin Rollings, of Sussex Coast College, presents Georgie-Belle Haffenden with her award. SUS-170116-092740001

Girl, six, recognised for bravery through illness

News
Simon Kenny, 61, of Old Hunt Stables in Catsfield, near Battle, East Sussex. Picture Central News

Judge from Catsfield facing jail over £1m fraud

Crime
Chance to view steam giants

News

The Flying Scotsman comes to Sussex

News

UPDATED: Missing Bexhill schoolboy found safe

News

FEATURE: The beating heart of our hospitals

News
Katy Bourne, Sussex Police crime and commissioner

Katy Bourne welcomes £5 police council tax rise

Crime 8
Travel news

TRAVEL NEWS: Buses replace trains in some areas

News
Runners set off at the start of the 2016 Alex Hall Memorial Fund 5k race including Alex's daughter Victoria (number 1) and son Alex (number 3)

Runners to make a dash in memory of Alex

More Sport
Hastings United's match at home to Carshalton Athletic today has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

United clash postponed

News
Action from the league meeting between Bexhill United and Langney Wanderers at the start of the month. Picture by Simon Newstead

Bexhill match to be played at Eastbourne Borough

Sport
Football

Football fixtures hit by the frost

Sport

Pitch inspection for Hastings game

News

Konta reaches fourth round of Australian Open after stunning display against Wozniacki

More Sport
Dev Patel in Lion

FILM REVIEW: Lion (5 out of 5)

Arts
The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will make the Switch popular

Nintendo Switch games revealed as launch looms large

Lifestyle
The Bridge exhibition opens January 20

New show takes in memories and personal stories

Arts
Travel news

TRAVEL NEWS: Buses replace trains in some areas

News
Jason Sutherland-Rowe (middle) is a member of the 'commuter's club'

COUNTY NEWS: ‘Commuter’s club’ find fun way to enjoy their journey

News 1