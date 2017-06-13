Wheels are in motion for Father’s Day family fun at Classic Car Show

The 25th Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fair at Bodiam, is gearing up for a fun filled family Father’s Day treat this Sunday (June 18), 10-5pm.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac, which draws members from and serves Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother. The club’s 25th Classic Car Show and Craft Fair will be held at Bodiam Recreation field, opposite Bodiam Castle (National Trust).

Rotary Secretary, Mike Styles says the show is both a treat for Dad’s and provides all round family entertainment. “There will be over 400 classic cars on show and there will be a full programme of entertainment including The Swinging Little Big Band, Cinque Ports Lindy Hoppers and The Victory Sisters. Children will be catered for with various rides.”

Refreshments include beer and ciders from the beer tent, a barbecue, tea, coffee, home-made cakes and snacks.

Nearly £200,000 has been raised for good causes by the Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre since it first started 25 years ago. And Mike says it is full speed ahead for another bumper show this year, again raising funds for good causes. “The main recipients from the proceeds will be the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal, the Bexhill Diabetic Group and Senlac Rotary’s own charity. The Yellowmen.”

Entry to the show is £5, children and parking free.

For more information about the show contact Dave Miles on 01424 754 560, email davemilescarshow@aol.co.uk or visit

the web-site at: www.senlacrotary.org