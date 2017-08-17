A-LEVEL RESULTS: St Richard’s in Bexhill celebrate ‘exceptional’ grades

St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill saw another year of top A-level results among its students.

For the fourth year running, pupils achieved exceptional results in their AS philosophy, ethics and christian thought exam, despite taking this exam a year early and sitting GCSE exams in 11 other subjects.

All students passed with more achieving an A than any other grade.

Around half of the cohort achieved an A grade with the remaining students achieving B and C grades.

The early entry option for the more able pupils was introduced four years ago and involves students completing their RE GCSE in year 10, allowing them to study for the AS in Year 11.

The school congratulated year 10 student, Edvards Blinova, who completed an AS in mathematics and achieved an A grade.

Vice-principal Peter Byrne said: “We are all extremely proud of what these pupils have achieved.

“Completing an AS qualification a year early, while studying 11 other subjects and with less curriculum time than they would have at college is quite remarkable and demonstrates the pupils’ hard work and commitment.

“Such incredible results lay the foundation for future A-level success at college.”

