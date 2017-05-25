Ariana Grande shows in London cancelled

The O2 has confirmed that the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended following the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Ariana was due to perform her show at the O2 in London tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow.

On The O2 Twitter account last night the venue said ticket holders should ‘contact their point of purchase for a refund’.

The official statement said: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.

“The O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through [to] June 5 in Switzerland.

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.

“Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”