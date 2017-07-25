Bangladeshi community celebrate

The Bexhill Bangladeshi Community organised a Eid party and a reception to welcome the newly elected Deputy Mayor Cllr Abul Azad.

Also taking place was a award ceremony to mark the outstanding academic achievements of the Bangladeshi youths in Bexhill.

Bexhill Eid 2 SUS-170725-075649001

The party was held in the Station Road community centre and enjoyed a brilliant turnout of people who shared food and participated in team spirit activities.

Present was Cllr R Hayder from Seaford Council who greeted the community with some lovely words.

The event was opened by Mr Abdul Mukith, hosted by Mr Shamim Ahmad and concluded by Mr Nurul Amin.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Azad said: “The Bexhill Bangladeshi community has invited me today to hold reception as the deputy mayor of Bexhill and to celebrate The Eid festival.

“The event also involved an award ceremony for Bangladeshi students who have achieved exceptional grades in their studies.

“There has been a great turn out from the Bangladeshi community and it was nice to see our community taking part in the celebration.

“The food and fun activities made the afternoon tremendous.”

Eid is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and the start of the next month, Shawwal.

The largest Eid celebration in Europe took place at Birmingham last Sunday when more than 100,000 people took part in a day of celebration. During Ramadan this year, worshippers raised £435,000 in a single night for international humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.