Beach Concert will rock the Stade

The curtain goes up on Carnival Week at the weekend with two fantastic days of free live music on the Stade.

The popular annual event also raises money for Hastings RNLI and other good causes.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2016. Photo by Frank Copper. The 'Nearly' by the Beach Concert. SUS-160108-071701001

Last year raised £7,500 with £2,500 going to Hastings RNLI, Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat and the Hastings Sea Cadets.

Organiser Jackie Pratt said: “Once again we have a professional stage and sound crew and The Stade gives us the opportunity to create a great festival site, accessible to all, with astro-turf for families to sit on and people can also bring their own seating.

“With everyone’s help we are hoping to be able to beat the amount raised for good causes last year.”

New additions to this year’s programme, include “Beach Concert T-Shirts Through the Ages” on Saturday. People are asked to come wearing their Beach Concert T-shirts from previous years. The earliest one on display will win a prize.

The venue will be opening earlier at 10am on Sunday for breakfast accompanied by Swing Street. Breakfast is served from 10am to noon. The music then starts at 1pm. Another addition to Sunday will be in The Stade Hall where from 11am – 6pm we will be a screening of the series of local films “I Love this Town” by Glen Venness along with the music and film about the Ghost of Dunkirk Lifeboat showing its history, restoration and the “pulling” of it to its new location

Pissarros and The Red Lion at Brede are running the barbecue, while the FILO will provide a full bar. Tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available.

Please note no alcohol can be brought on to the site.

There will be a top line-up of local bands performing on Saturday 2pm to 8m and Sunday 1pm to 7pm

Saturday sees Rhythm Fields, 2pm; The Rocking Ambassadors; 2.45pm; Dead Calm, 4pm; Local Heroes 5.15pm and the Blues Brothers Show at 6.30pm.

On Sunday Swing Street perform at 11.45am, followed by DJ Wendy May, 1pm; Alibi, 2pm; Brent Hutchinson Blues 3pm; Pete Prescott Band, 4.15pm and the Rockitmen at 5.45pm.

Jackie Pratt said: “There will be collections on site and around the town all over the weekend so please give generously to the collectors wearing the official yellow t-shirts. Commemorative t-shirts are once again available this year for £9.99, these along with mugs, badges and magnets can be bought now from The Filo, The Anchor, The Crown, Porters wine bar, The Hastings Arms and History House in Courthouse Street as well as being available at the concerts.

This event could not happen without everyone donating their time and services for free. This includes all the bands, stewards and collectors.

