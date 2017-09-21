Bexhill does blooming well in awards

Bexhill took home a number of prizes at this year’s South and South East in Bloom Awards.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday (September 20) at Copthorne Hotel in Felbridge.

Brett McLean with winners

Among those attending were Sandy Melvin, chairman of Bexhill in Bloom, Brett McLean, honorary president, Margaret Lea, member of the Bexhill in Bloom committee and Paul Lendon, Sussex Day champion.

Peter Holman opened proceedings with the help of co-presenter Jim Buttress.

Bexhill Community Allotments was awarded Level 4, Thriving, in the Neighbourhood Awards.

Broad Oak Park in Bexhill was awarded a Bronze in the Small Parks category.

Brett McLean with author and Royal Horticultural Society vice-chairman and patron of South and South East In Bloom, Jim Buttress

In the Coastal category Bexhill received Silver Gilt, with the winner being Bournemouth. Bexhill also received a glass trophy for the Coastal Town category. Following the rest of In the County Awards category, Bexhill won.

Brett said: “The awards ceremony recognises the dedication and commitment by the committee and volunteers who donate so much of their time to improve Bexhill cosmetically through horticulture for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.

“A huge well done to everyone.”