Bexhill petrolhead wins £60,000 dream car

The sound of wedding bells are a little nearer for Bexhill man David Golding after he won a top of the range BMW M4 with dream car competitions company BOTB.

David has been playing the weekly competition for more than 10 years and promised his fiancee Trudy Bingham if he ever won he would use the money for their wedding.

So when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up on his doorstep with the keys to the 400bhp car, plus £10,000 in the boot, David, 29, knew where the money would be going.

“I was also certain that one day I’d win,” he said. “We are planning to get married soon anyway but this money will definitely speed things up!”

In fact, there’s quite a lot happening at the moment which the money will come in useful for.

“I’m going on holiday today and we’re also moving house,” David said. “There’ll be bills flying in from the solicitor soon enough so this win couldn’t have come at a better time.”

BOTB surprises a winner with a dream car every week and has given away cars worth more than £19million since it was founded in 1999.

Working for his parents’ charity shop, Shirley Annes in St Leonards Road, David was ambushed on Tuesday morning (August 30) by Christian who gave him the incredible news.

David said: “I just froze in front of the cameras because I just couldn’t believe it.

“I watch the winners’ videos every week and they’re always so stunned, but when it happens to you it’s easy to see why!”

He added: “Now I’ve got to think about what colour to have and what extras to include.

“I didn’t get a wink of sleep last night thinking about it!”

BOTB boss Will Hindmarch said: “We’re all so pleased for David.

“It’s always special to hand over the keys to someone’s dream car but all the more so when they’ve played with us for such a long time.

“The M4 is a beast of a car and it’s great to know that a self-confessed petrolhead will be taking delivery very soon.”

Half of all customers play online at www.botb.com, where you can also see David’s reaction to his win: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nh7Mpf_mSAw

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it