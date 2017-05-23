Bexhill plants Peace Pole on top of Galley hill to call for harmony

Bexhill is now linked with every other place on the planet that has planted a Peace Pole after a new construction sprung up on Galley Hill.

Bexhill Peace Pole is a community cohesion project especially for the next generation.

So far, there are Peace Poles in nearly every country on earth more than 200,000 and counting.

The Peace Pole Project has been a catalyst to bring people together for positive means all over the world.

There is one on the top of Mount Everest and in front of the Egyptian pyramids. They all display the words ‘May Peace Prevail On Earth’ in all languages.

The origin of peace poles goes back to the end of the Second World War in Japan when a man named Masahisa Goi, a poet, philosopher and teacher sat in deep meditation and ‘received’ an affirmation “May Peace Prevail on Earth”.

Rother councillor Abul Azad, is supporting the project and said: “It is a privilege to be part of such a wonderful project. This is a project bringing differences in people to unite to one common ground ‘May peace Prevail on Earth’. Thumbs up to the organisers and supporters of this growing project and thank you to them for allowing me to be a part of their work.”

Organiser Joanna Newsome said: Other peace makers have a similar thread to their rhetoric, Martin Luther King; “those who love peace have to organize themselves as much as those who love war!” We do owe it to our next generation to show them we are at least trying and then this might become a natural way of being for them.

“If you want to try to make your own peace pole in your back garden or at school send us your pictures and we can send them on to the international site.

“All it took was a few local people to gather a little bit of money and some materials together and get permission from Rother District Council.

“So thank you to Councillor Azad and Rebecca Owen of Rother District Councils Neighbourhood Services Department for allocating us the spot on Galley Hill.”

The pole will have a special inauguration event during the summer which will include world music and food. Keep checking the website www.bexhillpeacepoleproject.com for details.

