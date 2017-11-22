Bikers rev up Christmas Bazaar

Things revved up a notch at Barby Keel’s Christmas Bazaar last weekend with a special visit from The 1066 Chapter Harley-Davidson Owners Group.

The Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary’s Christmas Bazaar, held at Bexhill Youth and Community Centre, Station Road on Sunday, November 19, drew a large crowd and raised a bumper amount of cash. The sanctuary’s owner, Barby said it was a brilliant day, adding: “A massive thank you to everyone who came and supported our event on Sunday especially the members of the 1066 Chapter Harley-Davidson Owners’ Group who came to hand deliver a cheque for £500 which they raised in memory of much loved policeman Roy ‘Bunny’ Warren.”

Barby Keel and 'Chubbs' at the Christmas Bazaar SUS-171122-092552001

Barby, 82, says she was thrilled to have the opportunity to sit on one of the bikes. “It really made my day! The money the group donated was very gratefully received and made the total raised at the Christmas Bazaar £3,578.64, which is absolutely fantastic.”

Close to 300 visitors attended the event, which Barby says is a record, adding: “Thank you to everyone for making this the best Christmas Bazaar ever - especially the volunteers who helped set everything up, man the stalls, serve the cakes, make the drinks and clear up afterwards! Thanks also to Bexhill Farm Kitchen, The llama Park, Tescos, Sainsburys, Ashbourne Farm, and local artist Christine Hayes for their generous donations of prizes for the raffle.

“All the support is hugely appreciated by myself, my motley crew and all the animals.” http://barbykeel.btck.co.uk