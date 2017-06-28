‘Building bridges will bring us peace not walls’ is Sophie’s message

A Little Common school pupil won the Bexhill Lions club Junior Peace Poster competition and was presented with a medal, certificate and prizes at a special ceremony.

Safiye Balaban’s colourful winning poster states ‘Building bridges will bring us peace not walls’ got the judges attention during Bexhill Lions Club’s Junior Peace Poster competition earlier in the year.

Lion Sue Cassell, Head of the Youth Committee says the aim of the competition is to encourage young people to think about what peace means to them and to express that feeling as a piece of art. “It also provides an opportunity for them to talk about the importance of peace with each other, family and friends,” she said.

At a ceremony held at Little Common school, Bexhill Lions club President Rick Hough presented Safiye with a medal, a certificate and £20 vouchers. The school received a trophy and a cheque for £50.

President Rick congratulated Sophie and the Highly Commended entries from Joshua George Porter, Molly O Connor, Esme Radford and Amber Phillips.

The winning poster from each school is entered into the Lions’ South East District competition. To Sophie’s delight her poster came third overall. She received a District certificate and vouchers and the school received a further £50.

Lauren Gale, Year 3 Teacher said: “I am so proud of Safiye’s creativity and efforts in the competition.

“Her Peace Poster was fantastic and it portrayed world peace in such a unique and powerful way.”

www.bexhill-lions.org