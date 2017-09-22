Burglary at Bexhill antiques shop

Police are seeking information about a burglary at an antiques shop in Bexhill.

Police say the break-in was reported at The Gallery, in Endwell Road sometime between 9pm on Monday, September 11 and 3am the following day

A large quantity of items were stolen from the showroom as well as credit cards and other personal items were also stolen, police said.

Among the thieves’ haul was a selection of oriental porcelain figures and other porcelain items, a bronze seated Chinese figure, carved ivory and miscellaneous stone items, including a Japanese figure on a fish, a seated Buddha and a carved Chinese cinnabar lacquer box and cover, coloured red.

Anyone with information about the incident or whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 236 of 12/09. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111