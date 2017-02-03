When was the last time you spoke to an expert about Research and Development Tax Relief?

If you are the director of an innovative business, consider the following scenario when it comes to R&D Tax Relief.

You might be constantly asking yourself this question: “Other businesses I know are claiming, should I be claiming too?” and then you might be thinking “Well surely my accountant would tell me if I am able to claim?”.

Your accountant may well be thinking “There a switched-on team, they would tell us if he they were doing something interesting and could be claiming R&D Tax Relief”.

Having worked as an accountant in practice, as a finance manager in industry and as an R&D Tax Relief expert, working with both innovative businesses and accountants, I can guarantee that this is the case for dozens of business and accountants across the region.

How do you break the cycle?

Well the answer is really quite simple:

if you are an accountant, pick up the phone and ask Simon Bulteel to come and have a chat. We have a range of options that can help accountants identify clients that are doing R&D and those that might be; and

If you are a business owner, pick up the phone and ask Simon to come and have a free, no obligation, initial discussion with you and your team to see whether you might be eligible.

Whichever you are, whatever you do, break the cycle and call an expert. For more information visit www.coodentaxconsulting.co.uk