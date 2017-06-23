Car collides with garages in Bexhill

An elderly woman had to be cut free from a car which struck a block of garages in Bexhill this lunchtime (Friday, June 23).

Firefighters from Bexhill and Hastings, along with the specialist Technical Rescue Unit from Battle Fire Station, were called to Hastings Road shortly after 12.30pm.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 80s, was freed from the car before being checked over by paramedics.

Bexhill firefighters remained on the scene in order for the garages to be checked over by building control.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.