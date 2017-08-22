Car collides with railings on A269 in Bexhill

A main road was blocked after a car collided with railings this morning (Tuesday, August 22).

The collision happened on the A269 in Ninfield Road, Bexhill.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 7.38am a man driving a green Vauxhall Corsa car on the A259 Ninfield Road reported that his vehicle had crashed into railings, partially blocking the road.

“No one was injured but the road was shut between 8.05am and 8.45am while the damaged car was recovered.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.