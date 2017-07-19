Carnival a brilliant day for all to enjoy

Ninfield Carnival has been hailed a resounding success with local MP Huw Merriman adding to the mix as guest judge in the Masterchef competition.

The event, held on Ninfield recreation ground last Saturday (July 15), was a hive of activity from beginning to end, offering a vast array of entertainment and family fun for all ages.

Sami Guard, Chairman Ninfield Carnival Association says the Carnival Committee was hard at it from the time the marquees went up, adding: “A huge thanks to them all. The word of mouth, so far, has been fantastic with lots of lovely comments saying what a brilliant day for so many people to enjoy.”

The proceedings were heralded by the Carnival Floats Procession, which had a theme of ‘Fads and Fashions Through the Ages’. The floats were judged by the Reverend Paul Frostick.

Entertainment and refreshments included various Craft Stalls, Train Rides, Carousel, China Smash, Tea Tent, Barbeque, Bar, Raffle, Coconut Shy, Face Painting, Archery, Climbing Wall, Fun Dog Show, 1066 Falconry, Hastings Miniature Railway, Market, Tug of War and Its a Knockout.

Members of Bexhill 100 displayed some of their stunning classic vehicles, and there was the opportunity to meet and greet the Coakham Bloodhounds.

Twenty seven sumptuous entries were presented in the Masterchef challenge which was judged by Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, wearing Gordon Ramsay’s Masterchef Jacket. Sami says that by the end of the tasting he declared that he was feeling, “quite stuffed!” She added: “Huge thanks to Huw Merriman for judging this inaugural event!

“Huge thanks to the Sponsors Parker and Son Builders; Haffenden Roofing; Barrie Johnson Builders; Rutherford Rare Books; Carters Eggs; Frenches Skips. And to Meridian Marquees, Coussens Cranes, Colemans. Ninfield Parish Council.

“Plus grateful thanks to all who donated cakes to the Tea tent and prizes for the Raffle.

“Without all this generous support and goodwill, the Carnival wouldn’t be the enjoyable village event it is.

“But to the Carnival Committee well done again and thank you.

“There has been a call for more young people to get involved with this brilliant event. It’s your village, and the committee wants to create things that are enjoyed by all. To find out more, come to the next meeting of the Carnival Committee on September, 13 8.30pm at the Working Men’s Club.”