Celebrating Care Home Open Day 1950s style with friendship theme

Residents at a Hastings care home took a trip back to the 1950s to celebrate national Care Home Open Day on Friday June 15.

Nipped in waists, bobby socks, pin curls and tea dresses were the order of the day for residents and staff at Hastings Court on The Ridge, together with a street party-style buffet and songs from the decade.

The home, which offers residential, nursing and dementia care for up to eighty people, welcomed families and members of the public to the event, which this year focused on the theme of ‘friendships’.

Home manager, Georgina Gamble, says they decided on a Fifties’ theme as it was a decade when many of the home’s residents were young and friends were significant relationships alongside their families. “Older people, particularly those who have memory problems, enjoy and find comfort in reminiscence and the music and costumes have been wonderful ways to remind people of their youth,” she said. “We’re always happy for people to visit but today has been a great opportunity to welcome people in.”

The day was also a chance to celebrate current friendships. Celia and Doris have become close since they moved into Hastings Court. They’ve found a common bond in their past careers, having both had key roles in trade unions. Now living with dementia, their memories of the past are still strong. Celia said: “Doris has become a good friend of mine. We’ve got a lot in common. We can sit and talk for hours.

“It gives us a lot of pleasure to talk about the jobs we used to do.

“I’m glad she’s here.”