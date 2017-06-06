Bexhill man wanted for recall to prison

Police wish to trace Mark Richard Coleman, 23, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his early release order.

Coleman, whose last known address was Hillside Road, Bexhill, was jailed for four years at Lewes Crown Court on October 27, 2014 after his conviction for attempted robbery.

He was released from custody on August 5 last year, but has since failed to attend appointments with his supervising officer. On April 27 this year his licence was revoked and he must now return to prison.

He is described as white, with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone seeing Coleman or knowing of his present whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, provide details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse, or phone 101, quoting serial 664 of 27/04.

