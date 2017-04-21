COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 8 - March 15.

March 8:

Philip Cattaway (aged 50), of Hatherly Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on February 6. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

March 9:

Edgaras Beker (aged 24), of Kings Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a t-shirt, worth £20, from River Island and track suit bottoms, worth £35, from J D Sports, Hastings, on February 17. He also admitted being in possession of a pair of pliers to be used in connection with theft on the same date. He was convicted on March 6 of stealing trainers, worth £34.99, from T K Maxx, at St Leonards, on March 5, He was also convicted of being in possession of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of crack cocaine at Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Simon Dawkins (aged 35), from Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantities of heroin, cocaine and cannabis at Hastings on February 24. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, at Cornwallis Terrace, on February 24. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Grace Hodgins (aged 26) of Gill Avenue, Rochester, Kent, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill and making threatening phone calls. The offences took place at Bexhill on February 18 and 19. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Patrick Nzeli (aged 42), of Croft Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to keeping an unlicensed vehicle on Croft Road on January 13. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £56.25 in vehicle excise back duty.

Gary Swann (aged 37), of Brittany Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on November 18 last year. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £310 in prosecution costs. The court made a community order and issued a restraining order.

March 10:

Frederick McCarthy (aged 44), of The Broadway, Fairlight, was found guilty of driving a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs. The offence took place at Pinders Road, Hastings, on December 5. He was also found guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for 28 months. He was also ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Daisy Bell (aged 45), of Sholden Gardens, Orpington, Kent, was found guilty of five charges of fraud amounting to £160 by requesting money to visit a sick relative in hospital. The offences took place at Broadway and Lower Waites Lane, Fairlight, between September 2 and October 28 last year. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay a total of £160 in compensation.

March 13:

James Hamlin (aged 31), of Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on January 26. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment, on the same date and to a charge of using threatening behaviour on January 25. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was a serious offence committed while on bail and post-sentence supervision. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and issues a restraining order.

March 15:

Jake Brewster (aged 22), of Whittington Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to damaging property. The offence took place at Elphinstone Road, Hastings, on January 17. He was ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Corinne Graeham, 64, of Redgeland Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne Railway Station on July 23 last year. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Neil Martin (aged 43), of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane, on Pelham Place, Hastings, on February 25, while disqualified from driving. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work.

Lianne Carson (aged 30), of Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on March 1. She was fined £70.

Kerry Flood (aged 33), of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle. The offence took place at Halton Terrace, Hastings, on February 9. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months.

Amy Morritt (aged 29), of Cross Street, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at St Leonards on November 16 last year. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

