Police warning after horse trailers are targeted by thieves

Horse owners in Sussex are being warned to be extra vigilant if they have horse trailers, following recent thefts.

Three Ifor Williams trailers have been stolen in separate incidents during the past week.

One was taken in Ansty in Mid Sussex and two others were taken in Frant and Mayfield in East Sussex.

Sussex Police say: “Unfortunately, horse trailers are a common target for thieves.”

They suggest registering your horse trailer with a database, marking the trailer and making sure the vehicle is secure.