Discover wildlife on your own doorstep

Conservation group the RSPB is encouraging families to go wild this Easter and discover wildlife on your doorstep.

Backed by RSPB President and BBC TV Presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff, the RSPB and ALDI have launched the Wild Challenge aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outside exploring the nature wonders on their doorstep

Families taking part in the Wild Challenge during April will be entered into a prize draw to win an Ultimate Wild Challenge explorer kit worth over £500.

In 2013, the RSPB Connecting with Nature report revealed that children in the UK were missing out on a wealth of mental and physical benefits from not spending enough time outside, with only one in five having a healthy connection to nature.

By completing fun and engaging activities ranging from minibeast safaris and rock pooling to creating a hedgehog cafe and planting for wildlife, families can take their first steps on their own wild adventure.

There are 24 activities to choose from that will take you from your own back garden to exploring towns, cities, woodlands and even the coast.

Participants can then log their achievements on the RSPB Wild Challenge website and collect bronze, silver and gold awards.

Miranda Krestovnikoff said: “I enjoy nothing more than spending time outside with my family and showing my children what’s out there – be it a majestic bird of prey or a quirkier creature like a slow worm.

“Research keeps proving what our instincts know, time outside isn’t just good for us, it’s vital. As a family we’ve enjoyed going on our own wild adventure from discovering the minibeast in our garden to exploring rockpools.

“The Wild Challenge is open to all; whether you live in a busy city, seaside haven or a sleepy village. There is something to do at all times of the year, no matter what the weather. Each activity comes with helpful ideas and resources to help families on their wild adventure.

“The RSPB will be on hand with hints, tips and rewards through your wild adventure. To take your first steps to your bronze, silver or gold Wild Challenge award visit www.rspb.org.uk/wildchallenge.The RSPB is the UK’s largest nature conservation charity. Proceeds from Aldi’s carrier bag sales across the UK are expected to see the charity receive donations in excess of £2m over a three year period.

