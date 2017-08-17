Share your A-level success stories!

It’s A-level results day.

Today’s the day thousands of teenagers find out if they have received the grades necessary to make it into their university of choice.

Every single one of them - from the shining stars who aced every subject, to the battlers who did better than expected - deserve the heartiest congratulations.

As they prepare to head off into the next educational adventure, let’s help acknowledge their achievements.

If you want to share your A-level success story, we’d love to hear from you. If you know some one who deserves special recognition for their efforts, we’d love to hear from you.

If you are a proud parent or grandparent ready to wave your amazing teenager off to university, we’d love to hear from you.

Contact the newsdesk and share your stories and pictures.